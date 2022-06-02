Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.97

Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 9695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWI. StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.40.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Titan International by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

