Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.97

Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 9695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TWI. StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.40.
In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Titan International by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
