Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02). Approximately 2,336,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 422% from the average daily volume of 447,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Tlou Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The firm has a market cap of £9.75 million and a P/E ratio of -8.13.

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It also develops solar and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

