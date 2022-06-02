TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 9.20 Per Share

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TR Property Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 401 ($5.07) on Thursday. TR Property Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 389.51 ($4.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 526 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 434.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 462.36.

Get TR Property Investment Trust alerts:

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.