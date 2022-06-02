TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 9.20 Per Share

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TR Property Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 401 ($5.07) on Thursday. TR Property Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 389.51 ($4.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 526 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 434.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 462.36.
