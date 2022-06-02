TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Deccan Value Investors L.P.

Deccan Value Investors L.P. cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 410,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,433 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up about 10.3% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $261,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,927,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,861,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,365,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,276,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,012,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,487,000 after purchasing an additional 44,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $592,169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TDG traded up $6.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $606.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $613.85 and a 200 day moving average of $623.67. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $531.23 and a one year high of $688.03.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.33.
In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.