Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGS. TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
TGS stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $996.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.56. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 102,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (Get Rating)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
