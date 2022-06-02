TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Down 2.7%

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. 63 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 550,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THS shares. Truist Financial raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.40. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth $590,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.