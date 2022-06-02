Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tremor International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ TRMR opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $946.60 million and a P/E ratio of 26.83. Tremor International has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Tremor International by 88.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tremor International by 1.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,700,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,741,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

