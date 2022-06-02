Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE TCN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,158. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCN. TD Securities upgraded Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after buying an additional 8,836,273 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $86,110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $51,769,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $29,049,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $20,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

