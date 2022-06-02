Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Short Interest Update

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 38.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,634,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,938,000 after purchasing an additional 450,136 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 16.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 124,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 131,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Trimble stock opened at $67.24 on Thursday. Trimble has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.79. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

