Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Biotech from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.33. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 27,745.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 125,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

