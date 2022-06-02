Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $381.49

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 381.49 ($4.83) and traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.55). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.68), with a volume of 10,329 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £174.73 million and a PE ratio of -284.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 321.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 381.38.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Dixon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,977.73). Also, insider Paul Christopher Swinney purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £12,284.50 ($15,542.13).

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

