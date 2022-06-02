Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

TGI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.12. 17,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.76. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.