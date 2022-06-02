TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TrueBlue from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.48.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford purchased 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

