TrueDeck (TDP) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

TrueDeck (TDP) traded down 43.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $26,074.39 and approximately $12,848.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 44.4% against the dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,604.73 or 1.00151496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002028 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001637 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

