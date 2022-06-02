Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $957,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

TFC traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 100,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,405. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

