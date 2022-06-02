Truist Financial Cuts nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $70.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 118.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

NCNO opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,765.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 187.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 769,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of nCino by 28.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 270,317 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

