Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,339 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRUP. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $324,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,650 shares of company stock worth $2,218,997 over the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

