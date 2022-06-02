TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading 9.6% Higher

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.76. 19,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,387,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. China Renaissance upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.23.

Get TuSimple alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.96.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $30,790.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,331 shares of company stock worth $83,515 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,690,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 638.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.