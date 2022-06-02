Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,323 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,054,719 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Uber Technologies worth $71,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,080,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,374,859 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $141,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,193,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER stock traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $24.55. 974,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,276,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

