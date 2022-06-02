UBS Group Downgrades Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) to Sell

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 195 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 205 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

