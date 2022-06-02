uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 94.89% and a negative net margin of 62.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. uCloudlink Group updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ UCL opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. uCloudlink Group has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uCloudlink Group by 81.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

