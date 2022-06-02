Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. 21,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,393. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.90. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,653. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after buying an additional 56,065 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,003,000 after acquiring an additional 152,002 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

