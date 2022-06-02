Umbrella Network (UMB) Market Cap Tops $1.86 Million

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $256,886.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00023822 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008044 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

