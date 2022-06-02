Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Director David W. Gibbs Purchases 25,000 Shares

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of UA opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64.
UA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.
Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
