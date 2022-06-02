Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Director David W. Gibbs Purchases 25,000 Shares

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UA opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,579,000 after purchasing an additional 281,621 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Under Armour by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 19,731,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,958,000 after purchasing an additional 69,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,387,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,438,000 after acquiring an additional 122,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,664,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,839,000 after acquiring an additional 206,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $155,600,000. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.