Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion.

UA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of UA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.06. 255,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,505,694. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 324,058 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 369,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,981 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 692,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after buying an additional 130,528 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

