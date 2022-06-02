Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNBLF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €82.00 ($88.17) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNBLF remained flat at $$72.08 during trading on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.83.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

