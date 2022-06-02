United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by DSC Advisors L.P.

DSC Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.62.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.