United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $166,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $180.46. 11,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,951. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.90 and its 200-day moving average is $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.67.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

