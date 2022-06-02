United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.27, for a total value of $693,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
UTHR opened at $231.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $236.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.52.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.
About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.