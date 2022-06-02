United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.27, for a total value of $693,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UTHR opened at $231.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $236.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

