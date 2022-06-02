Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Universal Logistics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Universal Logistics has a payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

ULH opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $749.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.90. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 35.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ULH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Universal Logistics to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Richard P. Urban bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $102,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULH. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.