Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) to report sales of $37.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.45 billion and the lowest is $31.67 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $27.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $151.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.77 billion to $160.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $144.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.78 billion to $150.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,180,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.25. The company had a trading volume of 89,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.77. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $135.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

