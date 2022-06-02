Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.64.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $132.55 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $135.75. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

