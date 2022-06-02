VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.86 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $33.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 39,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 317,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period.

