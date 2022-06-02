VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.10. 79,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,787,962. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.90. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $215.23 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

