Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 105.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217,704 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.87% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $427,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,759,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,925,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,622,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,111,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,823,000 after buying an additional 807,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 797.6% during the third quarter. Yale University now owns 682,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,759,000 after buying an additional 606,200 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $58.81 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.44.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

