Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $92.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.55. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $86.64 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

