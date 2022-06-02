Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Up to $5.01

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $5.19. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 297 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on VAXX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc bought 18,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,462.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,611,559 shares in the company, valued at $178,059,878.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mei Mei Hu bought 8,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $27,088.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,593,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,869,939.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,950 shares of company stock valued at $106,759.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Movers Lab LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

