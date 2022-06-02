Veil (VEIL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $346.00

Veil (VEIL) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $435,762.31 and approximately $346.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veil has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,802.47 or 0.99896196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031365 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00197349 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00090519 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00117476 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00193489 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000203 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

