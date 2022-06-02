Velas Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $148.88 million and $4.82 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000278 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001873 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001925 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,304,233,612 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

