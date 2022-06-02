Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Advent Capital Management DE

Advent Capital Management DE raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advent Capital Management DE’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 144.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.23.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

