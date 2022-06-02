Venus Hits Market Capitalization of $57.30 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $4.71 or 0.00015764 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $57.30 million and $13.61 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,928.80 or 1.00205370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031371 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.