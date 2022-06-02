VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.70 Million

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. VeriDocGlobal has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $32.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00224540 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002779 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $569.36 or 0.01881383 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.66 or 0.00322704 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About VeriDocGlobal

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,398,664,245 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

VeriDocGlobal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriDocGlobal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriDocGlobal using one of the exchanges listed above.

