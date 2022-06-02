Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives GBX 440 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 440 ($5.57).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSVS. Barclays downgraded Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 485 ($6.14) to GBX 375 ($4.74) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.01) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 600 ($7.59) to GBX 480 ($6.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Vesuvius news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £35,399.90 ($44,787.32).

Shares of LON:VSVS opened at GBX 361 ($4.57) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £979.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 336.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 397.95. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of GBX 310 ($3.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.46).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

