VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $36.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,914,943. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 89.44%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after buying an additional 12,587,643 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 123.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,063,000 after buying an additional 11,428,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 25.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after buying an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $208,382,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

