Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 122.62% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria’s Secret & Co. updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.25 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.95-$1.25 EPS.

VSCO stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.54. 66,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,538. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

