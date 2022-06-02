Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) PT Lowered to GBX 230 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 245 ($3.10) to GBX 230 ($2.91) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 226.44 ($2.86).

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 147.10 ($1.86) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 175.88. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.77). The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 3.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%.

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($64,903.85).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

