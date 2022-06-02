Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 1,141 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after buying an additional 581,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after buying an additional 510,971 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $37,123,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,781,000 after buying an additional 256,216 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 445,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,961,000 after buying an additional 203,429 shares during the period.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

