Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMGO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of IMGO opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $35.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

