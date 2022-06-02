Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $186,000 Stock Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $13,897,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merus by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 317,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 217,550 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $11,130,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $2,237,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Merus by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,049 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In related news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. Merus has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $33.09.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. Research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

