Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KROS opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.34. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $68.29.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,928 shares of company stock worth $1,285,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KROS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Keros Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.